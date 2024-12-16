Conor McGregor shares update on rumored UFC return: ‘Hoping for some good news to break soon’

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has provided the latest update on his expected return to the Octagon next year — revealing he is hoping for some “good news” on that front to break in the near future.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, has been out of action for the last three-years, taking on three-time foe, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match in the headliner of UFC 264.

Booked to return at UFC 303 back in June of this year, Conor McGregor withdrew from a scheduled headliner with Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit, after fracturing a toe on his left foot.

And targeting a return before the end of this annum, earlier this month, UFC CEO, Dana White revealed he expects the 36-year-old counter striker to feature before the end of 2025 at the very least.

Conor McGregor provides update on return to UFC

On social media this week to boot, Conor McGregor posted footage of himself training with The Ultimate Fighter alum, Lee Hammond — before revealing he hoped news of his comeback to combat sports would surface in the immediate future.

Partner went for x-guard but without control of my back leg i can, with good balance and composure, step up and over into reverse knee on belly. I then slot my lead knee in blocking his hip fully while also securing control of both his wrists,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “I now have both my knees on my partner who bares full weight on top of him and no hands to fight. Very heavy. The position I am in also here, not your typical knee on belly, in that I am completely upright, allows me, if mma, to have full torque for reigning down proper finishing blows vs any style of rabbit punching (yuck) (boring) (decision ass) (“referee please stop the fight I’m hitting him can’t you see” lol) partner then goes to reach around the back in a type of “octopus guard” that’s gaining popularity lately, and for good reason it is very effective to sweep/get up from, but I have position and I clamp down on his shoulder as he attempts it. Clamping on the shoulder is very effective and under-utilised, IMO.

John has an extensive shoulder clamp system from bottom position and we use it with a lot of success at SBG,” Conor McGregor continued. “Almost everyone has cause to pause if their shoulder is clamped down on in this manner. I step to the back then to avoid the legs, and step over for the arm bar, boom, finish. I had a tight clamp here, there may have been a moment to free the shoulder from the clamp at the last minute before I fully go for the arm bar, but I would not have minded, I don’t give a fuck about the armbar, or sport jiu jitsu for that matter. Because what is my position? I am fully in position to end the fight here. Upright and on top with full torque downward striking available to me. Human instinct is always to connect to the body in these instances.

“Essentially “hold on” or “hug” but get rid of this instinct if you want KO wins. I am looking to KO finish. I remain upright, not connected to the frame but fully above and on top,” Conor McGregor wrote. “I have 19 ko’s in professional MMA. People often claim it to be my left hand standing as the shot that has awarded me my KO wins, but as usual “people don’t know shit about fighting” It is the positioning, accuracy and ferocity of my follow-up work that has racked up my Ko wins for me. Take notes please cos I’m bored watching now and that’s the truth and I am not alone in saying that. Lee Hammond is who I am training with here. We are flowing just and it’s not that deep. Playing. Lee is a black belt under coach Kavanagh at SBG and recently appeared in TUF where he was fully dominant against the eventual winner of the entire show until a lapse in concentration in the final round lead him into an unusual guillotine submission position. His opponent then went on to win the entire show convincingly after being down on the scorecards and on his way to defeat against Lee.

Lee is the first fighter in MMA to hit a berimbolo in professional MMA and is an incredibly fast-paced attacking jiu-jitsu and striking fighter,” Conor McGregor wrote. “I have been training with Lee since he was a young teen and I was in my early twenties. I used to open John’s gym on a Sunday, on my own, and word got around the gym that I would do this, and Lee and his friend would be the only other two to show up. I would spar them back to back for hours. We still show up today. Training is going great out here guys, hoping for some good news to break, God willing! Thank you for the support.”