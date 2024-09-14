Conor McGregor urges UFC to grant him ‘Exemption’ to fight in BKFC amid continued layoff

Amid the booking of bitter-rival, Michael Chandler in a UFC 309 return before the end of the year, former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has urged the organization to grant him an “exemption” to compete in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) — pointing to his dwindling Octagon deal.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and a featherweight titleholder, has been out of action for more than three years from action, amid a fractured tibia and fibula suffered in a UFC 264 rubber match against Dustin Poirier at the lightweight limit.

And eventually scheduled to return at welterweight earlier this year in the main event of UFC 303 in June at the end of International Fight Week, McGregor was ruled from a bout with the above-mentioned, Chandler amid a fractured toe suffered just weeks out from the matchup.

Conor McGregor offers to fight in BKFC amid UFC layoff

Noting how he only retains two fights on his current deal with the UFC, overnight following BKFC 66, promotional partner, McGregor — who voiced his interest in fighting in the ring earlier this month, urging the organization grant him an “exemption” to compete sooner than expected.

“I’ve got two fights left on my UFC contract,” Conor McGregor told assembled media after BKFC 66. “My opponent that I was scheduled to fight has rescheduled another bout. I would love maybe an exemption, or maybe a joint partnership, Bare Knuckle-UFC, similar to McGregor Sports and Entertainment and Mayweather Promotions. Some sort of agreement where we can get busy. I need to be busy and right now, I’m working to get there. So let’s see what happens.”

Like I said, I’ve got two fights left on the contract and it’s taking a minute,” Conor McGregor explained. “But patience is one of the most important skills a human being can posses, study, learn, and implement, and that’s where I’m at right now.”