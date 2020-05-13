Conor McGregor Tells Tony Ferguson ‘Learn How To Box’ After UFC 249

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor took to social media a couple of days ago to let the world know he is still very much a player in the lightweight division. The former dual weight UFC champion took aim at his four major 155lb rivals in a series of posts.

One of those rivals is, of course, Tony Ferguson who is fresh off suffering a tough loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. ‘El Cucuy’ was on the end of a five-round beat down before referee Herb Dean mercifully stepped in to wave off the fight. The fight saw Ferguson’s history-making 12-fight win streak come to an abrupt end and push the eagerly anticipated Nurmagomedov fight further away than ever before.

Conor McGregor Slams “Embarrassing” Tony Ferguson Performance.

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Ferguson took to social media to respond to the Irihsman man as soon as he left hospital, he wrote.

“Conor McGregor You’re Still My Bitch. You Never Represented Me According to Audie [Attar]. If So Then You Worked For Me, & Withheld Money From Me. Focus On Putting The Bottle Down Kid. @BallengeeGroup Is Gold Standard, Must Be Hard Watching From The Sidelines. Keep It Up Chump -Champ.”

‘Notorious’ didn’t let Ferguson have the last word though, he quickly came back at him with several put downs.

Shut up and thank the nurses and doctors that plated back up your skull and stitched all those gashes up.

It’s international nurses day!

And learn how to box!

Fumbling over your feet like a fucking Buffoon. We’d be embarrassed to represent that at Paradigm Sports.

GPizzle 💶 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

