UFC superstar Conor McGregor has officially teased on his social media that he will be moving down to 155 lbs into the Lightweight Division. He took to his Twitter to what looks like an announcement of going down to 155 to pursue the opportunity to become Lightweight champ again.

Fresh out of the McGregor FAST Laboratory today. Full body composition scan complete and the results came back =

Lightweight Division incoming 👑 pic.twitter.com/4CiZOFkL2H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2020

The former Lightweight champ is set to take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257, which is scheduled to take place on January 23 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was initially talked about as a Welterweight bout, However, with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently announcing his retirement from the sport, it changes things when it comes to weight.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov set to vacate the lightweight title with his retirement, some fans and media have suggested that the rematch between McGregor and Poirier take place at 155lbs for the vacant belt. McGregor hasn’t fought at lightweight since losing his belt to Nurmagomedov in 2018, but it appears he is set to return to the division he once reigned as champion.

This is some exciting news, especially assuming the bout between McGregor and Poirier figures to have a big say in who the next UFC lightweight champion is. The promotion could opt to just have McGregor and Poirier fight for the vacant belt, or it could even match McGregor up with another top contender like Tony Ferguson or Michael Chandler instead.

Are you excited to see Conor McGregor fight at lightweight again? Do you think the UFC Should do a 4 man tournament?