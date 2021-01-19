Conor McGregor’s team have denied any wrongdoing in the latest case against him.

According to the Irish Independent, a woman is suing the former two-weight UFC champion in a multimillion dollar personal injury lawsuit. The woman’s mother has also filed a personal injuries action claim with both being filed on Monday.

Due to legal reasons in Ireland, the specifics of the allegations cannot be revealed as of now.

“Proceedings have been served. We can make no further comment as the matter is before the courts,” Dave Coleman of Coleman Legal Partners and representative of the women told the Independent.

McGregor’s team, however, have denied any wrongdoing as the “matter was previously the subject of an extensive investigation by An Garda Siochana.”

McGregor spokesperson Karen J. Kessler provided the following statement:

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected. The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

It’s not the first time McGregor has found himself in hot water.

The Irishman had two sexual assault allegations tied to his name in 2019 while he was also arrested in September last year in France on allegations of sexual assault and indecent exposure. However, none of these cases have resulted in charges against McGregor.

The timing of this latest case is not ideal as McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 headliner on Saturday night.