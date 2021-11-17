Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced that he officially plans to return to the octagon in mid-2022 from his devastating leg break.

McGregor hinted at his pending return in reply to a fan on his Twitter account. In typical “Notorious” fashion, he deleted the tweet just minutes later.

McGregor has teased a return to the octagon since hours after he suffered a nasty leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Just minutes into the fight, McGregor’s left leg collapsed from underneath him and the fight was stopped by the doctors before the second round could begin

It was a disappointing step back in McGregor’s career after returning to the cage to attempt to avenge his previous knockout loss to Poirier at UFC 257. Now, the two could be on a collision course once again depending on what happens with the upcoming Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira title fight.

Conor McGregor could face Dustin Poirier for a fourth fight in his UFC return

McGregor has been in the news for mostly the wrong reasons in recent months. He was accused of allegedly assaulting an Italian DJ while on vacation in Rome, and also nearly brawled with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 VMAs.

McGregor has also hinted at a potential return to boxing down the line and was allegedly close to signing off for a bout with Manny Pacquiao last year. Pacquiao would go on to fight another opponent and retire shortly afterward.

McGregor is arguably one of the most influential figures in UFC history, love him or hate him. He also topped the Forbes Top 100 list as the wealthiest athlete in the world today.

Possible opponents for his return include Poirier, Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz, to name a few.

Who do you think Conor McGregor should fight in his return to the octagon?

