Conor McGregor doesn’t look like he will ever stop taking jabs at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

With Nurmagomedov’s retirement being made official earlier this week — at least as far as UFC president Dana White was finally concerned — McGregor took a shot at “The Eagle” while wishing him well in retirement.

“Happy retirement kid, smell ya later,” McGregor wrote. “Never forget who came in the game and made ye. Straight from my big Irish balls. Remember folks, if you hate cutting weight so much, all you have to do is move up a division.

God bless.”

The Irishman would continue in the early hours of Sunday morning by mocking Nurmagomedov’s knockout rate.

“8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power. Don’t forget it teddy bear.”

8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power.

Don’t forget it teddy bear. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

McGregor would then hype up his own return as it appears highly likely he will face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at some point in the future.

“Name the fights, the weights, the sports…”

Name the fights, the weights, the sports… https://t.co/jIRjaPu1Ry — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

“Best I’ve felt – 170.

Best record/run – 145.

Best performance – 155.

What does this tell me? I’ve no idea but I love it hahahahaah”

Best I’ve felt – 170.

Best record/run – 145.

Best performance – 155.

What does this tell me?

I’ve no idea but I love it hahahahaah pic.twitter.com/qA5Zen75bF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

As for when that comeback will take place, the latest is that it could happen on July 10.