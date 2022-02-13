MMA’s biggest superstar Conor Mcgregor is known for having his fair share of Twitter clashes, and it’s happened again. This time with one of boxing’s heavyweight champions, Tyson Fury.

After Fury shared a picture of Khabib Nurmagomedov saying, “This man did it right. Got in & won & got out on top. Big respect @TeamKhabib,” Mcgregor seemed to take offense and replied taking a dig at Fury.

“Yup the Joyces. Big Joe ! U bottled it with Billy joe Da , what were you doing there ? ULeft him, Versace tw*t U.Done.Nothing. Ya’s did it right ye right hahahahaaj. Even when I’m wrong i’m right. Who did it right ? The Mac daddy tonight, in house. Miami d12! Bahamas [B.S.].”

Mcgregor is referencing the instance where Fury stood by and witnessed a clash between Billy Joe Saunders’ father and security during the aftermath of Saunders vs Canelo. After BJS left the ring with a fractured orbital, his father Tommy Saunders hopped a security barricade and was met with brutal force. Fury can be seen attempting to quell the attack but doesn’t appear to try very hard to do so. Here’s the clip:

Billy Joe Saunders father (Tom Saunders) attempted to make his way to the ring after BJS was pulled out…



Carnage ensued..#CaneloSaunders



pic.twitter.com/1JQnahI4aE — Boxing World UK 🥊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BoxingWorldUk) May 10, 2021

Fury has since responded to McGregor taking shots at him.

“come back when u win a fight mush,” Fury wrote. “& the difference in me & you is i don’t get myself in trouble & people actually like me, your just a bully who hit old man, 😎 & yes Big up the hulk Joe, #morecambebay. in the house.”

& the difference in me & you is i don’t get myself in trouble & people actually like me, your just a bully who hit old man, 😎 & yes Big up the hulk Joe, #morecambebay. in the house.👍 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 13, 2022

What’s Going on With Conor Mcgregor?

Conor Mcgregor (22-6, 10-4 UFC) is in the midst of the roughest patch his illustrious career has ever seen. He’s riding a two-fight losing streak, and his last bout against Dustin Poirier ended in a gruesome fashion. 2-3 in his last five fights, you’d have to go back two years to find Mcgregor’s last win.

After the leg injury, “The Notorious” has been recovering and bulking up. With reports of him even reaching up to 190lbs, it’ll be interesting to see exactly what weight class we see him return at. Furthermore, the biggest question is who he returns against. Will it be someone like Tony Ferguson or Justin Gaethje? Or maybe a welterweight, like Robbie Lawler or even Nick Diaz?

Who do you want to see Conor Mcgregor return against, and what do you make of his shots at Tyson Fury? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

