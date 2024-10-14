Conor McGregor Squashes Beef With Sean O’Malley, Invites ‘Sugar’ to Train at SBG Ireland

ByCraig Pekios
Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley appear to have squashed their beef.

The back-and-forth relationship between O’Malley and the Irish megastar appears to be copacetic after an intense few months that saw McGregor lob verbal jabs at the former bantamweight champion.

During an appearance on the Join The Lobby podcast, ‘Sugar’ made it clear that despite the recent animosity, McGregor played an important role in his mixed martial arts career and wishes nothing but the best for ‘Mystic Mac’ and his family.

“He [Conor McGregor] played an important role in my career. It’s always will be inspiration to me at some point… Right now I wouldn’t say he necessarily is… He has a big family now, a bunch of kids, and I hope he’s doing well.”

Conor McGregor extends an olive branch to O’Malley

Responding to O’Malley’s kind words, McGregor took to X and extended an invite to O’Malley, welcoming him and his coach Tim Welch to come train at SBG Ireland for a few weeks.

“Sean is a fighting legend! UFC champion and an incredible superstar! I would love, love, love to see, and I can set it up fully, himself and his long time coach, Tim Welch, do a stint in Ireland,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post. “A 4 week run at SBG Ireland under Johns coaching and I am telling you he would regain his title.”

Following his unanimous decision loss against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306, O’Malley underwent surgery to repair a labrum injury he suffered 10 weeks before he clashed with ‘The Machine.’ Initially, ‘Sugar’ suggested he may take the next year off to fully heal up, but in recent weeks, he’s teased a potential return as early as March 2025.

