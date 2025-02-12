Conor McGregor signs ‘Biggest girl band since the Spice Girls’ to Green Back Record company

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor claims he has signed the biggest girl pop band since the Spice Girls to his record company: Green Back Records — with the Dublin counter striker continuing his entrepreneurial business away from combat sports.

McGregor, who revealed the launch of his founded Green Back Records last year as part of his latest business venture, posted a video on his official Instagram account this evening, announcing the signing of girl band Sweet Love, describing them as a the biggest band in the world since the Spice Girl fandom of the nineties and noughties.

Conor McGregor signs girl band Sweet Love to new record producing company

“Ladies and Gentleman, an amazing day for Green Back Records,” Conor McGregor said in a video posted on his official social media. “I’m super proudly excited to announce the signing of the biggest girl band since the Spice Girls, introducing Sweet Love.

“Over here, we have the beautiful Venice, we have the beautiful Honey, gorgeous Jasmine and gorgeous Maya,” Conor McGregor continued, introducing each member. “We have new music coming soon, real soon. Let’s go, Sweet Love! And Let’s go Green Back Records! Sweet Love to the top!”

Yet to book his own return to action since his almost four-year hiatus from combat sports, McGregor was pictured alongside bitter rivals, Logan Paul and Jake Paul during the inauguration of President, Donald Trump last month — with the former describing the veteran striker as “cracked out” during their infamous encounter.

“I watched back that footage of Conor (McGregor) talking sh*t to us,” Logan Paul said on his podcast. “He said he’s going to slap me, Jake and KSI and then you can see me and Jake like belly laugh. We’re fully laughing at what used to be one of the scariest, baddest men on the planet.

“As a person who used to be a big fan of Conor McGregor, like back in the day he pioneered crossover boxing, all of that stuff, I watched it back and I actually felt sad,” Logan Paul explained. “I was like this is a statement that at one point would have actually made us feel fear and now two YouTubers are laughing at this washed up, cracked out fighter, who’s unhinged and there’s no truth in what he’s saying.”