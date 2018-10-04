Conor McGregor Signs Another Lucrative Sponsorship Deal

Conor McGregor signs a big-money deal with Monster Energy that will see them be his official sponsor when appearing outside of the Octagon. He’s set to earn one of the most lavish deals they’ve signed.

McGregor is a wealthy man going into his upcoming fight against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at Saturday’s UFC 229. He obviously cashed in huge when he fought Floyd Mayweather last year.

That adds on to the record-setting deal he’s making on Saturday night. On top of that he has new checks rolling in from his recently-launched whiskey business.

Another Big-Name Sponsor

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that McGregor has signed a one-year deal with the company worth “millions.” As a result, it puts him in the same category of other sports stars like Tiger Woods, Rob Gronkowski, and Lewis Hamilton.

Also, Bellator MMA and former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has a contract with them. This is a bump in pay from his first deal with the energy drink company.

Conor McGregor has just signed a new one year-deal with Monster Energy, Monster rep @HansMolenkamp told @espn. Molenkamp said the deal is worth millions and puts McGregor in the same category as other Monster athletes like Tiger Woods, Rob Gronkowski and Lewis Hamilton. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 4, 2018

Going For It

Helwani continued by saying that the representative for Monster Energy noted it was one of the more lucrative deals the company has done with an athlete.

“McGregor’s initial deal was worth 50k for a year. “We stick by our athletes,” Molenkamp said. He added it’s one of the more lucrative deals the company has done with an athlete.”