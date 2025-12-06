Conor McGregor Shows Interest in Fighting Islam Makhachev, Yet His UFC White House Update Raises Eyebrows

Conor McGregor has expressed interest in fighting newly minted UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 with a dominant wrestling performance and joined the list of UFC two-division champs.

McGregor is currently preparing for his much-anticipated UFC return. He is back in the testing pool, is hitting the gym regularly, and has also shared latest training clips on social media to elevate his comeback buzz.

The UFC double champion and his potential opponent, Michael Chandler, have confirmed that they are fighting next year on the UFC White House card. However, the promotion hasn’t confirmed the same.

‘Iron’ and ‘The Notorious’ served as opposing head coaches on “TUF 31” in 2023 and were also booked to fight at UFC 303, until the Dubliner backed out because of a toe injury.

Recently, McGregor, while pouring drinks in his club, told Bloody Elbow that he wants a third UFC belt and will be chasing it once he gets past Chandler:

“I for sure want a crack at that 170 pound belt to go for the triple crown. It would be a good fight. Southpaw vs Southpaw.

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below:

Despite McGregor’s feud with Team Khabib, the Irishman had lauded Makhachev lately. During the same chat with Bloody Elbow, he added:

“It was a good performance out of [Islam]. Fair play to him, he had the courage to go up. I’m excited for it.”

Conor McGregor Expects UFC White House Confirmation by February 2026

UFC CEO Dana White had previously said that the promotion will start planning the White House 2026 card in February 2026. Conor McGregor also reaffirmed the same in the above-posted clip. He said:

“The White House is on. We’re just waiting for a full confirmation. I assume around February, they’ll come reaching out and we’ll go into the contract negotiations and matchmaking orders, that’s what they say. So I’m just staying ready in the gym, two times a day.“