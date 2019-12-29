Conor McGregor Seemingly Mocks Lightweight Division

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor seemingly mocked the lightweight division in a recent tweet.

McGregor returns to action at UFC 246 on January 18 when he faces Donald Cerrone in the headliner. It will be his first fight since his lightweight title defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October last year.

However, his fight against Cerrone will notably be at welterweight. That doesn’t entirely mean the Irishman is moving up.

UFC president Dana White recently claimed McGregor and Cerrone were fighting at 170 so they can avoid cutting weight. It would also allow the latter to turn around quickly and challenge for the lightweight title should he win — all that despite Justin Gaethje being next in line.

So in essence, McGregor could get the next title shot despite not getting another win at lightweight. The former two-division champion seemingly decided to rub it in as he had a short message on Sunday:

“Weight cuttin p*ssies,” he wrote.

It’s not fair at all, especially to Gaethje. But McGregor usually tends to get what he wants.

As for the lightweight title, Nurmagomedov is currently set to defend his strap against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18. If McGregor is to face the winner, however, he will naturally have to make the cut to 155.

