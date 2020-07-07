Conor McGregor Scolds Dustin Poirier For Prioritizing Khabib Rematch

Spread the word!













Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has responded after Dustin Poirier said he would prefer to rematch lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov even if no belt was on the line.

Poirier lost to McGregor via first-round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014. Despite being brutally stopped in that fight ‘The Diamond’ would prefer a chance to avenge his most recent loss to Nurmagomedov who beat him at UFC 242 in September 2019.

Speaking to MMA Junkie Poirier explained that beating Nurmagomedov would do so much more for his legacy in the sport, he said.

“If the belts weren’t on the line, just for my legacy, I would love to beat Khabib. Nobody’s ever beat him. Nobody’s ever climbed that mountain. I would love to be the first one. That’s historic. That’s legendary. That’s the stuff I’m out to do. I’m not out for rematches and grudge matches and revenge. I’m a grown man, I don’t hold that stuff in my heart. I have a family and this is a business to me.

“When I was younger, I might have wanted to fight Conor or fight anybody who beat me. But I’m just comfortable with everything. I’m comfortable with my record, with the stuff that I’ve done, the fights I’ve done. The fights that I’ve lost, I learned my lessons and tried to keep moving forward. So I’d really like to be the first one to beat Khabib.”

‘Notorious’ has since taken to social media to post then delete the following comment which considers the difference between being knocked out or submitted, he wrote.

“Ministry of the bleedin obvious. Getting concussed, slept, and fed to the canvas, is infinite times worse than being held and caught in a submission hold.”

