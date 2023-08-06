Of course, Conor McGregor commented on Saturday night’s scrap between former foe Nate Diaz and social media sensation Jake Paul.

Emanating from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, ‘The Problem Child’ scored his seventh career pro boxing win, besting the ‘Stockton Samurai’ after 10 entertaining rounds of action. Following the bout, Diaz seemingly agreed to a $10 million dollar challenge to face Paul in the PFL Smart Cage next year.

As you probably guessed, that did not sit well with Conor McGregor who took to Twitt… Sorry. Took to ‘X’ and offered up a few short words. “F*ck this, sweetie what’s up,” he X’d(?).

Ahead of Saturday’s scrap in the Lone Star State, all signs pointed toward Nate Diaz returning to the UFC for a long-awaited trilogy bout with Conor McGregor. However, that may no longer be the case.

Conor McGregor weighs in on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/NNhX6rdH9M — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) August 6, 2023

Conor McGregor Continues to Call Out Anyone and Everyone

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz previously met inside the Octagon on two separate occasions in 2016. Diaz handed the former champ-champ his first career loss under the UFC banner, but the Irishman evened the score with a majority decision victory five months later. Since then, fans have been calling for a trilogy bout and both fighters seemed intent to deliver that at some point. But with a very lucrative offer from Jake Paul and Conor McGregor doing his best to avoid the United States Anti-Doping Agency, maybe Diaz sees an MMA bout with ‘The Problem Child’ as a more viable option right now.

Jake Paul has also done his fair share of calling out Conor McGregor, trying to goad him into a scrap under the PFL banner. But we all know Uncle Dana would never let that happen.

McGregor has even taken aim at newly crowned BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje following his highlight-reel head kick knockout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last month.

The moral of the story is, Conor McGregor is ready to fight everyone, yet no one. In the event that the Irishman does take the necessary steps to make a return, which fight would you like to see him accept? Nate Diaz? Jake Paul? Justin Gaethje? Perhaps the fight with Michael Chandler that he’s been linked to since the beginning of the year?