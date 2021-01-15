UFC star Conor McGregor is looking to cash in with an extremely high-profile boxing match with boxing great Manny Pacquiao. McGregor told “Big John” McCarthy and Josh Thomson in their most recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, negotiations are continuously picking up.

“That is certainly how the southpaw bout came about with Dustin,” McGregor explained. “And that, also, he’s number one in the rankings, I believe. He’s right atop the division. So, it makes sense to go back. But I certainly prepared for a good southpaw, and Manny is in the wings, waiting.

“I know those talks are intensifying, and I believe, sometime this year, maybe late this year, that bout will take place. And really, it will be on the discussions with the UFC where we go with this, what’s next.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

In September, Pacquiao’s team confirmed the McGregor bout talks. But in December, it was Pacquiao stated that he wants his next fight against McGregor even with two other opponent options in Errol Spence and Terrence Crawford waiting in the wings for a potential high level match.

“I want to experience a fight with an MMA fighter,” Sen. Pacquiao stated to ABS-CBN News.

Meanwhile, UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem too excited about the potential super fight. He’d mich rather see The Notorious One have a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, should he be able to lure Khabib out of retirement.

Certainly lots of options on the table for the Irishmen here.

Who do you see Conor McGregor fighting in 2021? Khabib? Pacquiao? Both?