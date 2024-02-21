Islam Makhachev’s coach backs UFC star Conor McGregor to make return: ‘I’d like to see lose again’

Javier Mendez, the head coach of undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, has claimed he would like to see ex-two-weight titleholder, Conor McGregor fight again in the future – for the sole chance of seeing the Dubliner lose another fight.

Mendez, the head coach of Makhachev and former head coach of an undisputed lightweight champion, Hall of Fame inductee, Khabib Nurmagomedov – coached the latter en route to a fourth round win over McGregor back in 2018, with his student wrapping up a high-profile neck crank submission win over Conor McGregor in his return to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor backed to make UFC comeback

And long-linked with a comeback fight against former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler – whom he was the subject of a call out from at a WWE event earlier this week, McGregor has been backed to make good on an eventual comeback by Mendez, who hopes to watch the Crumlin striker suffer another career loss.

“I think (Conor) McGregor-(Michael) Chandler happens because Conor’s too much of a fighter not to fight again,” Mendez said during an interview with Casino Alpha. “I’d love to see him fight, but I’d love to see him lose, too. I’d like to see him because I’d like to see him lose because I don’t think he’s a good person. He brought pain to a lot of people and hit my nerves when he said, ‘Father evil, COVID good.’”



“He (Conor McGregor) was referencing Khabib (Nurmagomedov’s) father,” Mendez explained. “All the tragedy felt throughout the world, I don’t care who you are, you can’t say that sort of thing.”

Sidelined since 2021, McGregor has yet to return from his fractured tibia and fibula suffered against Dustin Poirier in their rubber match trilogy, and has been so-far ruled from a summer return by promotional boss, Dana White.

