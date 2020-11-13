Conor McGregor has revealed his regret at not stepping up to welterweight after beating Eddie Alvarez to become the first dual-weight champion in UFC history.

Yesterday marked the fourth anniversary of McGregor’s history making fight with Alvarez. The Irishman took to social media to reflect on the biggest win of his career, he wrote.

“Happy ‘Champ Champ Day’ everyone. November twelfth! The day we completed the game and made history. First legalized UFC event in New York! First duel weight UFC world champion! Irish!”

“Most Knockdowns in a UFC World Title Fight,” McGregor continued. “Clinical shooting. I have surpassed this level, multiple times over. Excited to showcase!”

McGregor later took to Twitter to express his regret at not following up his win over Alvarez by stepping up t fight Tyron Woodley for the chance to become a UFC champion at three weights.

“Currently watching Woodley Wonderboy 1 on BT Sport. I should have went for that treble real quick. Pre Floyd. Ah well, the game is still young.”

‘Notorious’ instead challenged boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a highly anticipated and super lucrative cross over fight. The Irishman started well in his first professional boxing bout before ultimately suffering a tenth round TKO loss at the hands of ‘Money’.

The former welterweight champion Woodley saw McGregor’s tweet and fired back suggesting he would of made easy work of the MMA superstar

“shoulda woulda wouldn’t have #AllCap,” Woodley wrote.

Woodley has since dropped the 170lb title, losing to current champion Kamaru Usman. ‘The Chosen One’ is seriously struggling for form and is currently on a three fight losing skid. He dropped to a decision loss to Gilbert Burns earlier this year before being stopped by Colby Covington in September.

