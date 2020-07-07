Conor McGregor Reflects On His 2013 ‘Dreams And Aspirations’

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has come a long way from 2013.

It was that year when he officially joined the UFC as he wrote a tweet with some of his goals in mind at the time.

I just want two gold belts, a jiu-jitsu blackbelt, a hall of fame plaque and 25 million in the bank. Is that too much to ask? Gym time!! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2013

“I just want two gold belts, a jiu-jitsu blackbelt, a hall of fame plaque and 25 million in the bank. Is that too much to ask? Gym time!!”

McGregor: Other Goals In Play

Seven years on and McGregor has achieved two of those goals after becoming the promotion’s first simultaneous two-weight champion as well as earning mega paydays throughout his ongoing tenure, notably earning nine figures from his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Not to mention the earnings that have come from the success of his Proper 12 whiskey.

As for the other goals? The Irishman is still working on them as he looked back at his old tweet on Tuesday.

“My 2013 dreams and aspirations. Close on some. Exceeded on others. The ones I’m close on are still in play though. God bless and happy Tuesday everyone! WORK TOWARDS YOUR DREAMS! #GymTime”

My 2013 dreams and aspirations.

Close on some. Exceeded on others.

The ones I’m close on are still in play though.

God bless and happy Tuesday everyone!

WORK TOWARDS YOUR DREAMS! #GymTime https://t.co/N6d906FvP7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 7, 2020

Hopefully, this can only mean McGregor is not done with the sport of mixed martial arts after announcing yet another retirement last month.

Do you think McGregor will be back?