Conor McGregor has spoken for the first time since almost coming to blows with Machine Gun Kelly on the VMA’s red carpet.

According to TMZ, it appears McGregor tried to approach MGK to thank him for supporting at his last fight. ‘Notorious’ was pushed away by security working for Kelly, and this may have caused McGregor to spill his drink.

The former dual-weight UFC champion gathered his thoughts before launching a drink at MGK and Fox. McGregor even threw a punch before the fracas was broken up and both men enter the awards ceremony.

Check out footage from the incident below.

MGK & McGregor going at it at the VMA’s pic.twitter.com/MNCtgkJdIw — MMA Gone Wild🥋 (@mmagonewild) September 13, 2021

Conor McGregor at the VMA’s lol MGK and him had a brief chaotic moment it seems pic.twitter.com/rVMm1HCnl8 — Talkin Hands (@TalkinHands101) September 13, 2021

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

Soon after the incident, McGregor spoke with Entertainment Today who quizzed him about the scuffle with MGK.

“Absolutely nothing (happened),” McGregor said. “I don’t know. I just showed up and I don’t know. I don’t even know the guy to be honest with you. Just rumors. Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters. People that actually fight,” McGregor said. “I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Karen Kessler who represents McGregor sent the following statement to ESPN regarding the altercation denying the reports that the fracas was initiate by ‘Notorious’ asking for a picture.

“Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, nor did he instigate this incident. He does not know Machine Gun Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor’s fight this past July.”

Regarding the skirmish, McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler sent this statement to @espn: "Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, nor did he instigate this incident. He does not know Machine Gun Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor's fight this past July." — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 13, 2021

McGregor is still recovering after suffering a broken leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. ‘Notorious’ had been confined to a wheelchair or crutches until recently. The former champ is hoping to return to the Octagon in the summer of 2022.

What do you think caused the altercation between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA’s?