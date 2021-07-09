Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Conor McGregor has looked to provide proof that Jolie Poirier is sliding into DM’s days after he first took aim at Dustin Poirier’s wife.

During the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference, McGregor often mocked Poirier’s relationship by claiming. “Your wife is your husband.”

‘The Diamond’ appeared to make light of the dig when he posted a picture of him and his wife arriving at the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference.

“Me and the hubby walking into the press conference,” Poirier wrote on social media.

McGregor replied to the tweet with a screen recording that shows him going onto Instagram and proving that Poirier’s wife had tried to direct message him on the app.

“As real as it gets. #shelyintoyoubro #thatswifey #properirishanimal,” McGregor wrote alongside the video.

On Tuesday, McGregor shared a screenshot from what appears to be his official Instagram account, however, the authenticity of the image was not verified – until now.

In the screengrab, ‘Notorious’ appears to have received a direct message request from Jolie Poirier, under the username mrsjoliepoirier.

Even if this DM request is real, it’s most likely an innocent bi-product of McGregor’s promise to donate to The Good Fight Foundation – a charity ran by the Poirier’s.

The donation never came and caused tension between McGregor and Poirier that reached boiling point at the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference.

Do you believe Dustin Poirier’s wife is actually trying to contact Conor McGregor online?

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.