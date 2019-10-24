Conor McGregor Predicts Potential Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson Fight

Spread the word!













The most highly-anticipated fight to be made in the UFC’s lightweight division at the moment is a bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both men have been extremely dominant in their lightweight runs, with Ferguson riding a 12-fight win streak, while Nurmagomedov is undefeated in his career at 28-0.

No fight between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov has been made official as of this writing, but it’s expected the bout could happen in early 2020 from Russia. With the potential fight looming, another key competitor in the 155-pound division, Conor McGregor, was asked for his take on the fight. Taking part in a Q&A for Parimatch in Ukraine, McGregor offered his prediction for a Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson fight.

“It’d be an interesting one,” McGregor said. “I think Khabib would probably beat him. Again, you’ve got to see what the circumstances are, anyone can win on any given day. Tony is a formidable fighter also. Very very tough. He does go down, he does get dropped, his guard has been passed, he’s been mounted by a lesser fighter. So I would favor Khabib in that bout.”

As for McGregor, he just announced he’ll return to the UFC in January against an opponent yet to be named. The Irishman would eventually like to fight the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz, which will take place in November at UFC 244.

Do you agree with McGregor's prediction for Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson?