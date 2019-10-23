Conor McGregor Offers Masvidal vs. Diaz Prediction, Claims He Designed BMF Title

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is ready to get back inside the Octagon. And it seems that the winner of the UFC 244 main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, for the one-off Baddest Mother F*cker Championship, is on his radar.

McGregor recently took part in a Q&A for Parimatch in Ukraine. During the event, McGregor was asked for his prediction for Masvidal vs. Diaz. McGregor picked his two-time Octagon foe, Diaz, to come out on top of the action.

“I think Diaz beats him,” McGregor said. “He’s got crisper boxing, way more experience, I think Masvidal has had a good run, he’s on a two-fight win streak, the game is very forgetfull I believe. Our sport is. I think Diaz has enough in him to do it, I think he’s in a better space. You’ve got to factor in that, what kind of space is a fighter in. Because everyone is the best on their day. I think Diaz beats him.”

The winner of Masvidal vs. Diaz will be awarded the BMF belt, which will be wrapped around their waist by none other than Hollywood mega-star and WWE legend The Rock. McGregor claims that he himself signed off on the design for the BMF Championship, suggesting he himself is the real “bad mother f*cker.”

“I designed that Bad Mother F*cker Belt,” McGregor said. “I actually designed that. I signed off on the design of how they are creating that belt. So most certainly, that belt was brought into fruition, brought to life, because of me, the real bad mother f*cker. So most certainly one of those men is on my radar.”

