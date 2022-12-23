Conor McGregor believes Israel Adesanya would still be champion if there had been ‘No time limit’ vs. Alex Pereira

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is impressed with ‘solid’ Alex Pereira in newly released sparring footage

Pereira and Adesanya are set to do battle once again following their thrilling clash in November, in which the Brazilian would stun the long-reigning champion by way of a fifth-round knockout.

Although he would rally in the final round, Pereira was down on the scorecards and in the dying seconds of the first round was even close to being stopped thanks to a clean Adesanya right hand. This, as well as his success on the back foot and in grappling exchanges, can give Adesanya confidence going into the rematch, which could prove to be the most important fight in his professional career.

However, Conor McGregor beleives that with a little more time on the clock, Adesanya would still be champion, regardless of the talent that Pereira is.

A really solid fighter this guy is! Stability. Himself and @stylebender is one hell of a rivalry! I can’t wait to see it unfold! Izzy so close each time. No time limit and Izzy still has that belt. Excited for their forthcoming! Team @ParadigmSports all the way! https://t.co/qxjy2XFW7W — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022 ‘A really solid fighter this guy is! Stability. Himself and @stylebender is one hell of a rivalry! I can’t wait to see it unfold! Izzy so close each time. No time limit and Izzy still has that belt. Excited for their forthcoming! Team @ParadigmSports all the way!‘- Conor McGregor.

Pereira and Adesanya will likely do battle once again at some point in the first half of 2023 and while nothing has been officially announced, fans are still eagerly anticipating the matchup.

The pair manage to put on an exciting contest every time they fight having fought twice before in professional kickboxing and what will be the fourth fight between them is set to be no different.

Are you with Conor McGregor and on team Izzy going into the rematch?