Conor McGregor ‘doesn’t care’ about ‘genre’ of influencer boxing, upsets the Paul brothers

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor ‘doesn’t care’ as influencer boxers reign down insults.
Celebrity boxing and exhibitions have been around for decades, but the bizarre world of influencer boxing continues to grow into something that combat sports has never seen before. It relentlessly seeps into the mainstream of boxing and MMA, even luring stars from professional backgrounds to compete in their events, as they further attempt to legitimize their standing in the space.
It was announced last month that KSI, one of the leading figures in influencer boxing, would take on Dillon Danis on January 14.
Danis, a former BJJ world champion and 2-0 pro-MMA fighter, rose to prominence as a friend and training partner of Conor McGregor. KSI has, of course, used this relationship to attach McGregor to the fight, taunting the Irishman on Twitter, and evoking a response.
Of course, both Paul brothers would jump at this opportunity, both using the time to boast of their fighting prowess.