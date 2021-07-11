Conor McGregor had a lot to say after his defeat to Dustin Poirier inside the Octagon, but very little on social media.

McGregor suffered his second defeat in a row to Poirier after a first-round TKO loss (doctor stoppage) after the Irishman broke his tibia towards the end of the first round last night at UFC 264.

The rivalry didn’t stop there as both fighters continued to talk trash to each other with talks of a fourth fight even coming into discussion with all parties seemingly interested.

For now, McGregor has to recover from his injury as he was set for surgery earlier in the morning.

He would later quote Tony Montana from Scarface in a post on Instagram, seemingly hinting that he is far from done as far as mixed martial arts is concerned.

“You need people like me”

While that was his only post-fight statement for now, McGregor also responded to a fan accusing him of cheating in a reply to Justin Gaethje.

Where’s he goin ref ? https://t.co/xqYBJs58zh — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2021

Going from past history, we can expect a fully detailed analysis of the fight from the former two-weight champion in the near future.