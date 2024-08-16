Dana White Likens Paddy Pimblett to Conor McGregor: “He reminds me of Conor”

UFC CEO Dana White has explained why Paddy Pimblett reminds him of a young Conor McGregor.

Since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has made a lot of noise. From his personality to his fight style to his walkouts, he knows how to get people riled up. Now, following his win over King Green at UFC 304, he’s more popular than ever.

He’s been able to do what few thought he could by entering the top 15 rankings at lightweight. At this point, his aim is to continue proving people wrong – which will be tough in a division as stacked as 155 pounds.

In a recent interview, Dana White explained how ‘The Baddy’ reminds him of McGregor back in the day.

White compares Paddy Pimblett to Conor McGregor

“He reminds me of Conor when Conor first started,” White said. “Because everybody said, ‘Oh, Conor’s not that good, he’s just hype, this and that.’ And they just keep sticking it to everybody every time they fight.”

“Paddy is one of those guys. Everybody keeps doubting him, everybody keeps saying he’s not good. People keep calling him out and wanting to fight him. Then to go in and do what he did to Bobby Green, it’s hard to say that Paddy isn’t the real deal.”

“He’s fun, he’s entertaining, and he’s a tough kid.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

In terms of popularity, Paddy Pimblett isn’t really close to the level that McGregor was at back in the day. With that being said, he’s got plenty of time left to improve his fortunes. He is all about showmanship and in any given fight, his opponents know that the threat of being choked out is always there.

When it comes to Conor McGregor, all we can do is hope that he is able to return to the cage sooner rather than later.