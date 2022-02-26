Conor McGregor has refused to rule out a potential fight with Paddy Pimblett.

Right now, it appears ‘Notorious’ and ‘The Baddy’ are at vastly different stages of their careers but McGregor understands that things change quickly in the fight game and kept that in mind when asked about a potential fight with Pimblett.

“He’s a good kid Paddy,” McGregor said at Bellator 275 in Dublin, Ireland. “You’ve got to love the scousers. You know, my father was born in Liverpool, one side of my family is from there. So, I’ve got a lot of love for that part of the world. Who knows? You know, I will never say no to nothing.”

Pimblett was happy to hear McGregor was open to fighting him but appears a lot of fans weren’t as the Huyton, Liverpool-based fighter was subjected to “major hate” after the most famous man in MMA mentioned his name.

“#MMATwitter is so fuckin toxic man McGregor shows me some love & I just wake up to major hate about me & him in my mentions! Lizards on troll accounts who’ve never had a fight un their lives talking💩nearly as bad as @instagram disabling my account for defending disabled kids,” Pimblett wrote.

What’s Next For Conor McGregor & Paddy Pimblett?

McGregor is currently healing up from the nasty leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 but appears to have his heart set on returning to the Octagon in the summer months of 2022. During an interview with LowKickMMA, the Irishman revealed he is currently modifying his fighting style, so whoever his next opponent is should prepare for a new and improved version of McGregor.

Pimblett is booked to face Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London on March 19. The fight will be just the second in the UFC career of ‘The Baddy’ who still has a long way to go before he can even be considered as a potential opponent for someone like McGregor.

Do you think we’ll see Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett down the line?

