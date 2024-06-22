Conor McGregor provides update after UFC 303 exit, plans return: ‘I’m onwards towards the new date’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor appears already working toward a return to the Octagon following the cancellation of his slated comeback next weekend at UFC 303 – claiming a “new date” for his return to fighting is already on his mind.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has been sidelined for the las three years, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier.

And slated to return next weekend at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, Dublin striker, McGregor confirmed a fractured toe on his left foot forced him to withdraw from a booked welterweight clash against lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

Receiving major flak from the likes of both undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, and lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev, respectively – McGregor appeared in the Bellator MMA cage tonight in his native Dubliner, after cornering close friend and teammate, Sinead Kavanagh.

Conor McGregor provides update on return date

And following the featherweight contender’s guillotine choke submission loss to Arlene Blencowe, McGregor provided an insight into his injury and planned his future return to the UFC.

“You know, I’m still here rocking away,” Conor McGregor told Dan Hardy. “I had a little lapse of concentration and I had to reschedule the bout, so I’m a little upset about that. But it’s keeping me dialed in, it’s keeping me focused. I can’t rock around like I’m out there showing up, like I’m out there doing my job. The job is not done, so that’s not bad for someone like me.”

“I’m onwards towards the new date, and take my lessons learned, it was a lapse in concentration,” Conor McGregor continued. If I was any of these other little bums that can’t move, that have no footwork they don’t rely on their skills… then I would be ok. And I’ve done it before, I’ve made the walk on a multitude of times under those circumstances and given these byums an advantage over me that they don’t even deserve.”