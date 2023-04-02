Former duel-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor proposed a potential combat sports rematch with Brazilian foe, Jose Aldo off the back of the veteran’s professional boxing return last night – with the Dubliner’s offer immediately rebuffed by Aldo.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is slated to return to the Octagon later this year in a welterweight matchup against the #5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler, with the duo featuring as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

As for Aldo, the Manaus fan-favorite ended his lengthy Octagon tenure last year, retiring from mixed martial arts competition with immediate effect, as he looked to embark on a career in professional boxing.

The former undisputed featherweight titleholder featured last night at Gamebred Boxing 4 against former featherweight opponent, Jeremy Stephens in a six round rematch, with the pair fighting to a majority decision draw.

Taking in Aldo’s boxing return against Iowa veteran, Stephens, Conor McGregor claimed himself and the former should share the squared circle in the future in a potential rematch.

Taking umbrage with McGregor’s comments in the immediate aftermath of his draw with Stephens, Aldo rebuffed the Dubliner’s offer.

“Conor (McGregor) [has a] big mouth,” Jose Aldo said following Gamebred Boxing 4. “He always talks a lot of sh*t, he has a scheduled fight. …Conor, shut your f*cking mouth. We were supposed to fight before in the UFC. You run, and now you still talk sh*t.”

Conor McGregor responds to Jose Aldo’s knock back

Replying to Aldo’s comments, McGregor insisted he was only “trying to be nice” to the Brazilian.

“Well ok then ahaha whatever lad I was only trying to be nice,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Who p*ssed in your acai?”

Well ok then ahaha whatever lad I was only trying to be nice. Who pissed in your açaí ? 😂 https://t.co/8sEIhja9he — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023

Initially fighting Aldo atop a UFC 194 card in December 2015, McGregor successfully unified the featherweight championships with a record-setting 13 second, one-punch knockout victory at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.