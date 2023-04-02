Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens first squared off on July 18, 2018. Nearly seven years later, the two former UFC standouts would have their long-awaited rematch in the co-main event of Gamebred Boxing 4 on Saturday night. Strapping on the 10oz gloves. Aldo looked to get his second straight win in the sweet science while Stephens made his pro boxing debut during the stacked pay-per-view event.

Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens delivered an entertaining six-round scrap on Saturday night. Throughout the bout, Aldo was more methodical in his approach, keeping a high guard and looking to pepper Stephens with the jab throughout. Stephens was a little more flat-footed and neglected to move his head, but made up for it in volume, landing a variety of strikes.

Aldo held the advantage in the early rounds, but Stephens began to gain momentum in the third as he increased his head movement and began to utilize feints to throw off Aldo’s striking. In the final ten seconds of the bout, both fighters let their hands go, looking to gain an edge on the scorecards. After six hard-hitting rounds, we went to the judges for the decision.

Official Result: Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens is ruled a majority draw (58-56 Aldo, 57-57, 57-57)

Check Out Highlights From Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens at Gamebred Boxing 4 Below:

Rumor has it a certain Iowa Hawkeye and friend of the program is in the building for Stephens. Care to confirm or deny, @BrodyTeske?#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/h4UkkrjZ1X — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 2, 2023

Jose Aldo throwing a mean combo in round 3 at #gamebredboxing4 pic.twitter.com/y4Uj2I0jBo — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

Jeremy Stephens showboating in front of Jose Aldo#gamebredboxing4 pic.twitter.com/2D1QMH3DO9 — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023