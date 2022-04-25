Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has offered a €50,000 reward for information regarding a January firebomb attack at his Black Forge Inn public house in Crumlin, Dublin.

McGregor, 33, a native of Crumlin, posted CCTV footage of the alleged firebomb attack at the popular pub and eatery on Drimnagh Rd on his official Instagram, as well as offering a reward of €50,000 for information regarding the alleged attack, before subsequently deleting the post.

“Hey guys. I have a 50k reward cash in all 100 crips untouched notes,” Conor McGregor posted on Instagram. “Not a wrinkle on them. The no wrinkle green backs. I call them yum-yums. For whoever tells us who this little deli-chicken head is.”

In the brief CCTV footage posted on his official Instagram account, the suspected assailant – sporting a hooded tracksuit can be see making his way through a back alleyway behind the Black Forge Inn, before throwing an flaming object over a rear gate of the premises and then subsequently fleeing the scene.

An Garda Siochana confirmed that no arrests have been made as of yet regarding the January incident, and confirmed that no idea had been caused to the premises after a bottle containing flammable liquid was lit and launched in the direction of the pub.

“Nothing will be said, but done,” Conor McGregor posted. “Reach out to who can reach me. Look forward to doing business (euro note emoji).”

Soon thereafter, the video was deleted by McGregor, before the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion shared another post with the caption, “Wow, that was quick. Thank you so much Good Samaritan.” (H/T Irish Independent)

In his time away from the Octagon since July of last year, McGregor has been pictured and filmed at the premises on numerous occasions for functions, family events, parties, and interviews – after purchasing the Crumlin public house back in 2020 for a reported €2 million, before shelling out a further €1 million on further renovations to the premises.

Conor McGregor is expected to make his UFC return by fall of this year

In his most recent professional outing, McGregor headlined UFC 264 back in July of last year against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, where he dropped a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat after fracturing his left tibia in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

