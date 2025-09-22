Chael Sonnen believes that Conor McGregor likely won’t be competing at the much hyped up UFC White House event. Due to the Irish superstar’s inactivity, he is still by far the biggest star in the sport, even with his recent and brutal fall from grace. The former UFC fighter said the following.

“I struggle with it because we’re openly saying if we’re going to put Conor on there that there’s no title unless you believe that Conor McGregor is going to demote himself, right? The biggest draw should be the main event. Your biggest star, regardless of belt, should be the main event. But in this case, if our biggest draw and our biggest star is not a champion or a contender in any way class, we’re going to acknowledge upfront that our biggest show will not contain a title, which makes it a little difficult down the road to go this is this show is bigger than big. In fact, it’s we got two titles up. Yes, you heard me. There’s two titles. When can you ever get that? Is nothing more important than a title fight?”

Does Conor McGregor’s inclusion make or break the UFC White House event?

The current American President, Donald Trump, has several UFC fighters who identify with his brand of politics, including Conor McGregor. It seems somewhat unlikely that the Irishman would have no part in the event. But the sheer historicity of the event would overshadow even the presence of someone like Conor McGregor, especially with McGregor pulling out of his potential presidential run in Ireland. So even if “The Notorious” one can’t be a part of the event, it won’t be too much of a downer of the historic MMA event.