Conor McGregor is Negotating Directly with the White House and Trump Administration – Cutting Out The Middle Man

Conor McGregor has suggested that he is communicating directly with the US government regarding his proposed return to the cage at UFC White House next year.

Conor McGregor hasn’t been shy about his desire to compete at next summer’s White House event. If the cards fall right, there’s even a chance that he could headline the show. Alas, while many are excited to see the Irishman get back in there and compete, others have questioned what he brings to the table in 2025, especially after his recent controversies.

Alas, Conor McGregor is still a household name, and Dana White knows that. So does Donald Trump who, in recent months, has seemingly been interacting with ‘Notorious’ a fair bit – to the dismay of many members of the Irish public, who do not believe Conor is a great representative for their country.

In a recent chat with a reporter, Conor McGregor spoke openly about how things are going regarding negotiations for his mixed martial arts return.

Conor McGregor looks to the future

“You know, I’m not negotiating with the UFC on behalf of myself for this fight like usual. I’m negotiating with the United States of America on behalf of Ireland for this fight. So it’s a peculiar one. But Trump and the administration have been fully supportive and backing, and I cannot wait to put on a show.”

McGregor knows that he is still a powerful force in the sport, and he knows that he’s made good strides with the higher-ups in the US government, including the president.

But when it comes to him actually fighting again at the elite level, it’s a “believe it when we see it” situation, especially in the wake of his canceled clash with Michael Chandler last year.

Either way, UFC White House is going to be a big topic of conversation in the next eight months.