Conor McGregor is open to a potential bare-knuckle brawl with BKFC darling ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

The Irishman made headlines after making an appearance at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado for BKFC 41. Taking in the action with a bottle of Proper No. 12, McGregor appeared to enjoy what Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship put on display. So much so that McGregor threw a BKFC title belt over his shoulder and stepped into the squared circle for a showdown with UFC fighter turned bare-knuckle brawler Mike Perry.

Fans of both sports immediately began speculating about a potential crossover clash between the two outspoken icons. During a brief encounter with InsideFighting, Conor McGregor was asked whether or not he was open to a scrap with ‘Platinum’ after their viral face off.

“Why not? I’ve got a couple of fights… I’ve got the [Michael] Chandler fight so that’s what I’m focused on,” McGregor responded.

How exactly that fight comes about is anyone’s guess.

Mike Perry Becomes a Free Agent While Conor McGregor Focuses on Octagon Return

Mike Perry earned his third-straight win under the BKFC banner, taking out former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the BKFC 41 main event. ‘Platinum’ has since revealed that he is officially a free agent, but one would expect Perry to resign with the promotion. It is possible that the UFC could attempt to reacquire Perry’s services given his new-found popularity. That would be the likeliest path to a showdown with Conor McGregor.

As for the Irishman, his focus will be on a return to the win column when he squares off with high-octane lightweight ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. The two men will first compete as coaches on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, scheduled to begin airing on May 29. Once the season concludes, McGregor and Chandler are expected to strap on their four-ounce gloves for a can’t-miss matchup.