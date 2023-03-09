Details emerge following Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler altercation, NSAC intervene after slap thrown

Details have emerged regarding last week’s alleged physical altercation between The Ultimate Fighter 31 coaches, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, with reports claiming a slap was thrown between the pair after a contestant on the reality television show was knocked unconscious during a tense bracket bout.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the UFC banner – returned to Las Vegas last month to begin filming for TUF 31 against Chandler, with the duo serving as opposing coaches on the reality television show.

Sitting front and center at UFC 285 last weekend alongside his long-time partner, Dee Devlin and fellow Roadhouse star, Jake Gylenhaal, Conor McGregor was alleged to have been involved in a rather heated confrontation with Chandler as per UFC leader, Dana White – who elected against divulging any information on the spat.

“(Michael) Chandler and Conor (McGregor) were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show,” Dana White told assembled media following UFC 285. “They do not like each other now. A lot sh*t went down on Friday.”

“There was a lot of sh*t that went down on Friday, yeah,” White explained. “I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and I’m getting old. I would have been in there sooner back in the days, but not good.”

NSAC required to intervene run-in between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

However, according to a report from Fansided MMA reporter, Amy Kaplan, a slap is alleged to have been thrown during McGregor’s altercation with Chandler, with officials from the Nevada State Athletic Commission required to corral the lightweight duo.

“Here’s what I learned about the McGregor/Chandler “indicent” that Dana was alluding to on Sat.” Kaplan tweeted. “Apparently, someone was KO’d and McGregor jumped in the cage, shoved Chandler, someone got slapped and the teams rushed the cage, NSAC broke it up.”

Both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have predicted respecitvely that they will “slice though” and “bludgeon” the other en route to a victory in an expected end-of-season clash between the two.