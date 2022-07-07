Jorge Masvidal called out Conor McGregor for a high-stakes fight.

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has been out of action since his last outing with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury in the contest that has kept him sidelined in recovery from the broken fibula and tibia.

As the biggest draw in the sport, the Irish superstar gets called out by many fighters for a big payday. “Bad MotherF*cker” title holder Jorge Masvidal is one of the athletes chasing “The Notorious” for a fight next, and he’s upped what’s on the line.

Jorge Masvidal increases the stakes in another Conor McGregor called out

Masvidal and McGregor have been going back and forth in recent weeks. The two were linked for a potential showdown in 2019 but UFC president Dana White shut down all talks stating that Masvidal, a welterweight, would be too big for the traditional featherweight and lightweight.

In an episode of the BlockParty by BlockAsset, Jorge Masvidal issued a new callout for “The Notorious” and increased the stakes. “Gamebred” is willing to put his custom-made BMF strap on the line for the bout and wants to wager a multi-million bet for the clash of the two biggest superstars in the UFC.

“I’d bring out the BMF belt only for a bad motherf***er and some cash money,” Masvidal said. “You a bad motherf***er and you got some money? Let’s put some money. Let’s get a little escrow going, you know?

“I put a couple million aside, you put a couple million aside, and it comes with the belt. It’s a cherry on top. That’s what a bad motherfucker would do is get this money.

“So it’s there, you know, but it has to be right, under my stipulations and with that belt, I’m like a f***ing tyrant.” (h/t The Sun)