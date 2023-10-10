Despite a long period of inactivity throughout the last couple of years, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has been backed to look “great” in his expected return to the Octagon next year by former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, who predicts the Dubliner will be more than motivated to land a victory.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

Michael Bisping backs Conor McGregor to make successful UFC return

Returning to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool earlier this week ahead of an expected return to the Octagon next year against rival, Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit, McGregor, who is without a win since a 2020 knockout victory over Donald Cerrone, has been backed to return with a vengeance by color commentator, Bisping.

“I think – and call me crazy, I think he’s (Conor McGregor) going to come back and look great,” Michael Bisping said on Believe You Me. “I think that he’s gonna be motivated. I think now he has six months to really turn it on. I know Dana (White) came out and was asked about it at a press conference recently and said you know, maybe he hasn’t got that same hunger because he’s a very, very wealthy man and that’s true.”

“That is definitely a point and we see him (Conor McGregor) living his flamboyant lifestyle and rightly so, he’s earned that but you got to remember, a guy that can reach the levels that he did, become a two-weight champion, there’s work ethic there. There’s discipline there and there’s insane natural ability and a guy that has that, if you give him six months he can get that back again in my opinion because there’s two things you can’t buy. You can’t buy the UFC lightweight championship of the world, and you can’t buy respect as a fighter and that’s something that he holds dear to his heart.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Can Conor McGregor return triumphantly to the UFC next year?