Conor McGregor Saddened Logan Paul Fight Fell Through: “That was a big one”

UFC star Conor McGregor has spoken about a potential fight against Logan Paul that fell through.

As we know, Conor McGregor is a pretty controversial figure in the realm of combat sports. In equal measure, though, he’s also the biggest name in the history of mixed martial arts. The Irishman helped take the sport to levels that were previously unseen, and while he hasn’t fought in four and a half years, you can bet that there will be plenty of eyes on him when he returns – which looks likely to happen at the UFC White House event next summer.

Alongside that, though, Conor McGregor hasn’t been shy when discussing potential boxing outings alongside his MMA ventures. He’s also a big part of the BKFC family, and he has claimed that he’s interested in a bare-knuckle boxing encounter at some point in the future. Whatever the case may be, there will always be interest in seeing what Conor does next in his career.

Recently, Conor McGregor spoke about a fight against a Paul brother that almost came to fruition – but not the one you may think.

Conor McGregor talks possible Logan Paul fight

“I had a sweet deal to fight Logan, man. That was a big one. Those YouTuber fights were there, but I’m coming back for glory, for the gold belts. The triple crown is what I’m after. All these other things are whatever. Look at Mike Tyson – look how fresh he looks. He’s the inspiration to me.”

McGregor is always going to do things that will get the masses up on their feet, but perhaps it’s a good thing – especially for MMA fans – that this one didn’t happen. Instead, the focus can shift to him returning to the UFC, which would be quite the moment, especially if it does go down at the White House.