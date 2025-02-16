UFC star Conor McGregor lodges appeal against High Court judgement in civil rape case

Mixed martial arts star, Conor McGregor has officially launched an appeal against a High Court judgement made against him in his civil trail with Nikita Hand last year, in which he was found liable of assault following an alleged rape during an incident in December, 2018.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, was found civilly liable of assault by a jury of twelve last year in an civil case taken against him by plaintiff, Hand, who alleged he raped her during an incident at the Beacon Hotel seven years ago.

Conor McGregor launches appeal in civil case taken against him

As a result, McGregor was ordered to pay almost €250,000 in damages to Ms. Hand, and was also ordered to pay her legal fees and costs in relation to the case taken against him.

Image via: Getty

And as per a report from RTE this weekend, McGregor — who previously confirmed plans to instruct his legal team to launch an appeal to the verdict handed to him, has officially appeared the decision.

“Two men falsely accused,” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted upload following the verdict levelled against him. “One vindicated, the other soon to be! Congrats James Lawrence on absolute exoneration! Twice this heinous accusation was put to you and twice it was shown as FALSE! LIES! It is absolutely disgraceful what they put you through here. Disgraceful! I look forward to seeing you further vindicate yourself and lambast those responsible in court!”