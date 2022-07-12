Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has labelled undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul a “flop” and a “nobody” – as well as questioning the polarizing puncher’s drawing power, amid links to a potential boxing match in the future.

McGregor, a former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion under the UFC’s banner, has been sidelined since July of last year, headlining UFC 264 against three-time foe and former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier.

Suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss, McGregor fractured his left tibia at the end of the opening round against the Louisiana native, and is yet to return to the Octagon since.

UFC president, Dana White recently revealed that the 33-year-old is targeting his return to the promotion either at the end of this year, if not the beginning of the 2023 schedule.

Confirming his plans to return to mixed martial arts competition first and foremost, McGregor has been constantly linked to a slew of boxing matches during his time on the sidelines, including a fight with undefeated YouTuber, Paul.

Conor McGregor questions the pulling power of Jake Paul

Predicting a payday in the region of $75,000,000 to $100,000,000 for a professional clash with McGregor, Paul received the wrath of the Crumlin native, who referred to him as a “flop”.

“(Laughing face emoji) You’ve 2 fights (sic) and done 70k buys,” Conor McGregor tweeted at Jake Paul.

😂 you’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

“You are a flop, kid,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “A nobody.”

You are a flop, kid. A nobody. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

Last time out, Paul, the younger brother of fellow content creator, Logan Paul – rematched former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley – defeating the St. Louis veteran with a crushing December knockout.

Following another failed matchup with Tommy Fury, Paul is expected to share the squared circle with Hasim Rahman Jr. – the son of former heavyweight champion, Hasim Rahman, at an August 6. event at Madison Square Garden.