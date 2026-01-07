Conor McGregor looks jacked in latest shots from training

UFC star Conor McGregor is back training once again as rumors continue to swirl regarding his potential return to the cage.

For the longest time now, fight fans have been waiting to see what exactly is going to be next for Conor McGregor. Some believe that he will stick to his word and return to the UFC at the White House, whereas others feel as if it’s nothing more than smoke and mirrors. Whatever the case may be, the masses still continue to hang on his every word, which is hardly surprising given that he’s the biggest name in the history of mixed martial arts. Even so, though, at this point in his career, it’s hard to know what’s true and what’s false.

Conor McGregor, if he does return, will likely square off with Michael Chandler, which is a fight we’ve all been waiting to see for years at this point. Chandler has competed multiple times since then, whereas ‘Notorious’ hasn’t fought professionally since he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout. His team certainly seems to believe that he’s going to fight sooner rather than later, and if he does, we can probably expect an announcement to come in the next few months.

In this recent set of training photos, Conor McGregor is shown to have blood on his headguard, alongside a shot of him draped in a flag featuring the colors of his beloved Ireland.

Conor McGregor – the big return?

There are so many different theories out there about what exactly is next for Conor, and it ranges from MMA to bare-knuckle boxing to an actual professional boxing match. The man himself clearly wants to prove himself in the UFC all over again, and who knows, he may even get the chance to fight for another world title if he plays his cards right.

Unfortunately, his track record hasn’t been the best outside of the cage, meaning that he isn’t likely to generate the kind of support that we’re used to seeing him get. Alas, all we can do at this point is wait.