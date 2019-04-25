Conor McGregor Issues Statement On Proper Twelve’s Record Success

Conor McGregor’s Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey has been killing it ever since the Irishman launched the venture.

It was recently announced that the whiskey reached record sales in the United States. McGregor took to Instagram to issue a statement on the brand’s recent success:

“Who’s ready for a @properwhiskey spin class this weekend? Fun fact for you all, before I began to make a living out of fighting and Whiskey, I was a boxercise coach at my local gym, SBG. I charged €10 a class, with €5 of that to be split with the gym.

“This was just before my UFC debut. I had given up everything to make my dream a reality and I had not got two cent to rub together. These classes would literally get me my pack of chicken fillets and broccoli out of Tesco so I could eat for the week. Carbs were the enemy at the time, and also costly, so they were ignored happily lol.

‘Fast forward today and we have collectively reached $1b in annual sales for the first time ever in Whiskey’s long and decorated history! What an amazing journey! I thank my lucky stars, my work ethic, and most importantly my loyal fans for all of this! Thank you all so much! Let’s keep pushing everyone, hard work pays and dreams come true!”

As for his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, McGregor hasn’t fought since October. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round of their 155-pound title fight. McGregor has been rumored to be in negotiations for his Octagon return. With several opponents listed as possibilities, it will be interesting to see what’s next for the Irishman as a result.