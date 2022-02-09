Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has picked his management stablemate, Israel Adesanya to successfully defend his middleweight title this weekend at UFC 271 against Robert Whittaker, labelling the striking ace as one of the only “true high-level performers” currently on the promotion’s books.



McGregor, who has been out of action since July of last year where he suffered a fractured tibia in the opening round of his UFC 264 trilogy rubber match with Dustin Poirier, is currently targeting a return to active competition and the Octagon by this summer.

The Dubliner, who finds himself in the midst of a two-fight losing streak for the first time in his professional career, suffered a first round TKO doctor’s stoppage loss to former interim lightweight champion, Poirier, having dropped a knockout defeat to the Louisianan last January.

Conor McGregor last scored a UFC win back in January 2020 with an early high kick knockout over Donald Cerrone

In his time away from the Octagon, McGregor has been linked with numerous opponents for his expected summer comeback, however, an official bout for the 33-year-old has so far yet to materialize at the time of publication.

The former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion did, however, offer support to his Paradigm Sports Management stablemate Adesanya ahead of UFC 271, picking the Nigerian-Kiwi to emerge with his title – off the back of the latter penning a new multi-fight deal with the organization.



“Can’t wait to see Izzy Style (Israel Adesanya) back in the Octagon this weekend,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster. Don’t just fight. Perform! @stylebender (Israel Adesanya) back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @ufc @espn #AndStill.”

Attempting to secure the fourth successful defense of his middleweight crown, Adesanya successfully unified the division titles back in October 2019 against Whittaker – stopping the former undisputed champion with a second round knockout in Melbourne, Australia.



In the time since, Adesanya has lodged title knockback wins over the trio of Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, and Marvin Vettori – the most recent of which in June last year in the main event of UFC 263.

