Conor McGregor is Using The Petrol Method To Prepare for His Bare Knuckle Debut “It suits my fist.”

Conor McGregor has revealed his training approach for a potential bare knuckle fighting debut, employing a traditional conditioning technique that involves soaking his hands in petrol. The former UFC champion explained his preference for smaller gloves and bare knuckle combat during recent interviews.

Conor McGregor

McGregor detailed his training philosophy in a candid interview, stating his preference for minimal hand protection. “I always prefer small glove combat. In fact, I actually hit the heavy bag, and I’m sure you may have seen with my bare knuckles. I frequently walk out without the gloves whatsoever. It suits my fist. It suits my wrists. It suits me better. My accuracy is final. And with the bigger gloves, it’s not as appealing to me.”

The Irish fighter has expressed particular enthusiasm for bare knuckle fighting preparation methods. “I fancy bare knuckle greatly. And the preparation will be practiced with small gloves and no gloves. And there’s so many great there’s great many great practices of bare knuckle. You know, you put your hands in the petrol or the rice which is we talk about a game.”

The Petrol Method Explained

The technique McGregor references traces back to traditional Irish traveler bare knuckle boxing culture. The method gained wider recognition through the 2011 documentary “Knuckle,” which featured fighter Big Joe Joyce describing the practice. Joyce explained that soaking hands in petrol for extended periods creates the impression of harder knuckles by drying the skin, though the method carries significant health risks.

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall has also employed this technique, describing his routine as “the old traveler method of dipping your knuckles in petrol for about 20 minutes as the sun’s coming up. Aspinall claimed the process makes knuckles harder, though medical experts warn that prolonged petrol exposure can cause skin irritation and potential health complications.

The ethanol in petrol removes moisture from skin, creating a temporarily toughened surface. However, health professionals note that petrol is classified as “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” and prolonged skin exposure can lead to various complications.

Rice Training Alternative

McGregor also mentioned rice training, which represents a safer conditioning alternative. This traditional method involves submerging hands in uncooked rice and performing various movements to strengthen fingers, hands and wrists. The technique provides consistent resistance while working muscles and tendons throughout the hand structure.

Rice bucket training has gained popularity among combat sports athletes as a hand conditioning tool that reduces injury risk while building grip strength. The method involves exercises like finger flexion, wrist rotations and gripping motions performed within containers filled with rice.

McGregor’s BKFC Involvement

McGregor became a part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in April 2024. Since his investment, the former UFC champion has repeatedly hinted at making his bare knuckle debut. He confirmed his intentions on social media, stating “I am 100% fighting bare knuckle”.

BKFC President Dave Feldman has praised McGregor’s current condition, describing it as “the best Conor McGregor I’ve seen.” The organization has positioned McGregor to potentially face the winner of Mike Perry versus Jeremy Stephens for future matchups.

Recent training footage shows McGregor working combinations without gloves, suggesting preparation for bare knuckle competition. He has posted images from gloveless workouts while tagging BKFC social media accounts, building anticipation for his potential debut.

White House Fight Claims Examined

McGregor has made bold claims about fighting at a White House UFC event planned for 2026, calling it a “done deal, signed, delivered.” He stated that he is “negotiating with the United States of America on behalf of Ireland for this fight” and has requested “$100 million and 100 US Golden Visas” for the event.

However, these claims require significant scrutiny. While UFC President Dana White has confirmed that a White House event is officially planned for July 2026 to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, specific fighter agreements remain unconfirmed. The event will accommodate fewer than 5,000 spectators due to security concerns.

McGregor’s pattern of making grandiose public statements about potential fights has drawn skepticism from industry figures. Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has labeled similar McGregor claims as “untrue,” noting that the fighter has a history of announcing fights that fail to materialize.

While the White House UFC event appears legitimate in concept, McGregor’s specific role and the terms he has described publicly should be viewed with caution until officially confirmed by the UFC organization.