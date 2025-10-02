Conor McGregor Confirms White House Showdown is a “Done deal, signed, delivered” for U.S. Semiquincentennial

Conor McGregor told Sean Hannity that his return to mixed martial arts is “done deal, signed, delivered,” and that he will compete on the White House lawn as part of the nation’s 250th birthday festivities. McGregor said he is negotiating directly with the U.S. government rather than with UFC officials, and that he has secured a contract for a headline bout during the summer of 2026.

Conor McGregor Declares White House Fight “Done Deal” for America’s 250th Birthday

Conor McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, has not fought since suffering a broken leg in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier. He withdrew from a scheduled fight with Michael Chandler last June after injuring his toe, but insisted on Fox News that his White House bout is locked in and that preparations are already under way.

“Me and Dana [White] are in constant communications. We’ve done incredible business together,” he said, adding that he will enter training camp immediately and treat the event as “a six-month operation” to prepare for what he called the biggest show in MMA history.

The proposed fight is tied to the United States Semiquincentennial, which marks 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. Official celebrations will span from Memorial Day 2025 through July 2026, featuring a Great American State Fair on the National Mall and various cultural and educational programs. A White House task force chaired by former president Donald Trump is coordinating year-long events.

While McGregor’s announcement has drawn global attention, there is no formal confirmation from the White House or UFC. UFC president Dana White has described preliminary discussions with the Trump administration and shared renderings of an Octagon set up on the South Lawn, but has not publicly confirmed McGregor’s participation. Past plans for a White House fight have included contenders such as Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, raising questions about matchup selection and national representation.

Logistical and security considerations pose significant challenges. Hosting a professional MMA event at the presidential residence would require unprecedented coordination between the Secret Service, event promoters, and the Pentagon. The cost – reportedly $100 million just for McGregor’s fee – would likely fall on taxpayers or private sponsors, prompting debate over the event’s appropriateness amid broader America 250 programming.

Skeptics also note McGregor’s history of last-minute fight cancellations and injuries. His public demands include not only a large purse but also diplomatic concessions such as “100 US Golden Visas,” which commentators have described as unrealistic. McGregor’s promotional flair and star power have driven UFC revenue, but translating that into a government-backed spectacle remains untested.