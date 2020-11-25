Conor McGregor is excited to see long-time lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is set to fight before 2020 is over.

Earlier this week it was announced Ferguson would make his eagerly anticipated comeback against Charles Oliveira on December 12 at UFC 256. McGregor took to social media to revel in the “excellent news”, he wrote.

“Excellent news regarding the booking of @TonyFergusonXT and @CharlesDoBronxs for the UFC’s upcoming 12/12 fight card. Stack them up, LET’S GO! #Buzzing #Raring #Slaughterhouse”

Ferguson hasn’t been seen in action since suffering a beatdown at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. ‘El Cucuy’ was out-punched for five rounds before referee Herb Dean stepped in and mercifully waved off the fight which was set to decide who was next in line for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Oliveira is streaking right now. The talented BJJ player has really found his groove on the feet, allowing him to put together a seven-fight win streak – the current best at 155lbs. Oliveira is coming off a submission victory over former interim title challenger Kevin Lee. He was previously booked to face Beneil Dariush before that fight fell apart.

McGregor hasn’t fought since wiping out Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone inside one minute at UFC 246 in January. ‘Notorious’ is currently booked to face Dustin Poirier in a highly anticipated rematch which will take place on January 23 at UFC 257.

Do you share the excitement Conor McGregor has ahead of Tony Ferguson’s return?