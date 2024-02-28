Conor McGregor claims he made Hollywood ‘Enemies’ ahead of Road House release: ‘I’m a fighting man’

Former duel-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has claimed he’s likely picked up a few “enemies” along the way in the Hollywood movie industry ahead of next month’s release of the Road House remake, which the Dubliner stars in alongside award-winning actor, Jake Gyllenhall.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the promotion’s banner, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 264 back in 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

Conor McGregor explains Hollywood fued

And expected to make his return to the Octagon later this year in a grudge fight with former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler, veteran striker, McGregor has yet to officially book a date, location, or event to stage his comeback, however.

Set to feature alongside the aforenoted, Gyllenhall in the upcoming release of a Road House remake next month – McGregor, who appears to play a lead antagonist by the name of ‘Knox’ – claims he’s made his fair share of “enemies” throughout Hollywood already.

“I had turned down a good few roles in my time on the climb,” Conor McGregor told Total Film recently. “I’ve had directors show up at fight camp, really beautiful directors doing really top-end movies. And over, and over, they’d come to me, and I always turned them down. I’d leave people a little high and dry. I probably have a few enemies out there that I don’t really know of because I had said, ‘I might do it.’”



“I was just in awe of it all, to be honest with you, the whole process,” Conor McGregor said of Road House. “I didn’t know how I was going to take it. I don’t know whether I was going to like it, to be honest. I’m a fighting man – that’s my bread and butter. It’s where I come from – I’m not an actor, but I’m show business. That was my vibe to it. I felt that. I enjoyed every second of it. (H/T MMA Mania)

Do you think Conor McGregor fights in the UFC again this year?