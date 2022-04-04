Conor McGregor appears to be nearing full fitness once again, as footage emerges of the ‘Notorious’ Irishman looking impressive as he hits pads and works on his movement.

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor suffered a horrendous tibia break in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. McGregor and UFC president Dana White have tentatively hinted at a summer or early fall return to action for MMA’s biggest star. In footage posted to The Mac Life YouTube channel, McGregor looks in impressive form, hitting pads with vicious power, whilst his movement does not look at all impaired by the injury.

Check out the full footage below:

Who Will Conor McGregor Face In His Return To The UFC Octagon?

Whilst McGregor’s return seems certain to take place over the summer months, one element that is not locked in is who he will be facing. The Irishman is 1-3 in his last four UFC fights, and has been relatively inactive over the past five years. Despite this, UFC President Dana White has implied that he would still be happy to allow McGregor a title shot upon his return.

Speaking with The Underground, White stated that: “We will see what’s what with the lightweight division. It’s going to depend on who the champion is when Conor McGregor comes back, they have a say in it. What do they want to do?

“If it’s Oliveira who is still champion when Conor comes back, maybe Oliveira wants Conor we will see then. There are many variables for his return, number one his health and how his leg is.”

“Once that is 100 percent, we will start to figure out where he goes because we have fights up to June 18 already.” (Transcribed via The Mac Life).

How do you think Conor McGregor looked hitting pads? Do you think he deserves a title shot?

