Conor McGregor was pelted in the head with a flying beer while Irish boxing star Katie Taylor was suffering her first career loss inside the squared circle.

The former two-division UFC champion was in attendance at Dublin’s 3Arena on May 20 for Katie Taylor’s first fight in her home country. The undisputed female lightweight world champion was looking to conquer her second division, challenging undisputed light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron. Taylor came up short, dropping a majority decision in what would be her first career loss.

Conor McGregor, who was on hand for the event, was clearly dejected by Taylor’s defeat. Adding insult to injury, the Irishman appeared to have been nailed by a beer moments after the decision was announced.

Conor McGregor Did Not Agree with the Judges

Following the fight, McGregor revealed that he was in disagreement with the judges, suggesting the bout was a draw.

“Great fight, close fight, I had it a draw,” McGregor told reporters. “She went up in weight at the drop of a hat. She was scheduled for one different style of opponent at a specific weight and that fell through. “So last minute what does Katie do? The warrior that’s in her? She gave me something to aspire to! She wanted to go up in weight and fight the champion in the heavier weight at the drop of a hat.

“Give her a chance to do it at Croke Park, for sure Croke Park is on. It was a close bout, the size was prevalent, but Katie is a tactician, give Katie another bash at that.”

